Tod's owner Della Valle buys further 1 pct in group - filing

MILAN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Tod’s founder and top shareholder Diego Della Valle bought a further 1 percent of the Italian luxury goods group this week, a regulatory filing showed, following disappointing full-year sales.

The move follows the purchase of a similar 1 percent stake last week when the stock was hit by the weak 2018 sales figures.

Both investments were done outside of a commitment to buy up to 5 percent of the company which Della Valle took in December as a proof of his confidence in the group, the company said. Della Valle owned 60.7 percent of Tod’s as of mid-2018.