Italy aims for decision on rail-link with France by May -minister

ROME, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The government aims to decide by the end of May whether to complete a deeply divisive high-speed rail link between the French city of Lyon and the northern Italian city of Turin, Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli has told Reuters.

Toninelli, a prominent member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, also said he would not consider a decision to press ahead with the project as a political setback though his party has deeply opposed it for years.

The so-called TAV project is one of Europe’s largest infrastructure projects, but Rome called for work to be frozen last year to enable an extensive review of its financial viability. The issue is putting enormous strain on the ruling coalition because the far-right League wants it built, while Toninelli’s 5-Star does not. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Giselda Vagnoni, editing by Steve Scherer)