Italy posts 6.1 bln euro trade surplus year/year in February

ROME, April 17 (Reuters) - Italy posted a trade surplus with the rest of the world of 6.085 billion euros ($6.59 billion) in February, compared with 3.238 billion euros in the same month in 2019, data showed on Friday.

Exports rose 7% year-on-year, while imports were down 0.7%, national statistics office ISTAT said.

With European Union countries, Italy registered a trade surplus of 1.016 billion euros in February, compared with a 182 million euros deficit in the same period last year.

Exports to EU nations in February were up 8% year-on-year, while imports increased 1.8%. ($1 = 0.9233 euros) (Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, editing by Giulia Segreti)