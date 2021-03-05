Italian state lender approves sale of export agency SACE to Treasury -sources

ROME, March 5 (Reuters) - Italy’s state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) approved on Friday a preliminary agreement to sell export agency SACE to the Treasury in a deal that will add 4.25 billion euros ($5.07 billion) to the country’s public debt, sources told Reuters.

SACE offers guarantees and financial support to Italian exporters. It also works alongside banks to facilitate companies’ access to credit, a role that has grown since the coronavirus broke out in Italy a year ago.

The Treasury wants to directly control the export agency given its importance in supporting the economy.

Rome helps SACE as a co-insurer, partly sharing its risk exposures which could potentially hurt public finances over time.

SACE may also participate in plans to privatise bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

Under a Treasury-sponsored scheme, SACE and other private players would shield MPS’s prospective buyer from a part of the 10 billion euros of legal risks the bank faces after decades of mismanagement.

CDP’s board approved the agreement early on Friday, paving the way for the Treasury to draft a decree finalising the acquisition, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

The state lender will transfer SACE to the Treasury in return for 4.25 billion euros of sovereign bonds still to be issued. CDP’s liabilities do not count as public debt even though the Treasury controls it with an 83% stake.

Rome’s debt pile of 2.6 trillion euros, equal to 155.6% of national output, is one of the biggest in the world.

The deal reverses the divestment made during the 2012 sovereign debt crisis by the technocrat government of Mario Monti, which sold SACE to the CDP for around 6 billion euros.

As part of the deal, the CDP will buy SACE’s 76% holding in service provider SIMEST, which is partly owned by a group of Italian banks, for some 230 million euros. ($1 = 0.8386 euro) (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte in Rome Editing by Gavin Jones and Matthew Lewis)