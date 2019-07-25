Italy's economy minister Tria opposes reform of central bank's management

ROME, July 25 (Reuters) - Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said on Thursday he saw no reason to change the procedures currently used to name the five board members of the country’s central bank, opposing reform plans drawn up by the ruling coalition.

“I do not see the need to change the current system,” Giovanni Tria said in an interview with Italian Catholic newspaper Avvenire, when asked about a plan devised by the ruling coalition that would increase political control over the appointment of the central bank’s management. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; Editing by Crispian Balmer)