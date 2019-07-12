Italy's Tria hopes Atlantia will buy a stake in Alitalia

ROME, July 12 (Reuters) - Italy’s Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said on Friday he hoped infrastructure group Atlantia would buy a stake in Alitalia, the troubled airline company the government is struggling to rescue.

“I think that Atlantia would be a strong partner,” Tria said in an interview with Italian daily La Stampa. “Atlantia’s involvement (in the rescue plan) would be desirable.”

After meeting on Thursday, Atlantia’s board said it had asked Chief Executive Giovanni Castellucci to look into Alitalia’s industrial plan. (Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri; Writing by Giselda Vagnoni; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)