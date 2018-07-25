FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018

Trial over governance issues at Italy's UBI pushed to Sept. 17

BERGAMO, July 25 (Reuters) - The beginning of a trial over alleged governance irregularities at Italy’s UBI Banca was pushed to Sept. 17 by a court in the northern town of Bergamo on Wednesday.

Prosecutors allege the running of the bank has been secretly influenced by two groups of core shareholders led by Giovanni Bazoli, honorary chairman of bank Intesa Sanpaolo, and Emilio Zanetti.

Both are among those sent to trial, along with UBI, its CEO Victor Massiah and supervisory board chairman Andrea Moltrasio.

At the Wednesday hearing the panel of judges merely opened proceedings with a roll call but immediately transferred the case to another section of the court, specialised in economic matters.

Italian market regulator Consob already filed as civil plaintiff in the case during the preliminary phase of the trial. The list of witnesses comprises some 400 names, including European Central Bank governor Mario Draghi and Italy’s head of state Sergio Mattarella, but it is up to the court to decide who will be called to testify. (Reporting by Emilio Parodi, writing by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

