UniCredit says board would never agree to deal that harms capital

MILAN, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The board of UniCredit would never agree to a transaction that harms the group’s interests and its capital position, a spokesman for the Italian bank said on Tuesday.

Shares in the bank dropped 8% on Tuesday following news Chief Executive Jean Pierre Mustier would step down when his mandate ends in April, or as soon as a replacement is found.

Mustier’s exit fuelled concerns UniCredit may embark on an acquisition of bailed-out Monte dei Paschi which sources have said the bank had been discussing with Italy’s Treasury. Mustier had prioritised returning capital to investors over mergers.

“UniCredit confirms the re-instatement of the capital distribution policy, as per recent financial guidance, from calendar year 2021 onwards, subject to regulatory green light,” the spokesman said.