MILAN, July 1 (Reuters) - New car registrations in Italy fell for the sixth consecutive month in June, declining 23.13% from the previous year, the transport ministry said on Wednesday.

Fiat Chrysler (FCA) sales fell 25% year-on-year in June, leaving it with a market share of 21.87% compared with 22.26% in May, according to Reuters calculations based on the ministry data. (Reporting by James Mackenzie)