Italian court rejects Barents' appeal against BIM's sale to Attestor

ROME, March 13 (Reuters) - Italy’s top administrative court has rejected an appeal by Barents Reinsurance against the sale of private bank Banca Intermobiliare (BIM) to British fund Attestor Capital, a court document showed.

The ruling upheld a previous decision by a lower administrative court. Barents may still decide to appeal to Italy’s highest court.

BIM was part of Veneto Banca, one of two failed Veneto-based lenders that are being liquidated by the Italian state. (Reporting by Domenico Lusi, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Francesca Landini)