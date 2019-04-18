Blackrock's plan for Italy's Carige sees higher cash call of 700 mln euros or more-reports

MILAN, April 18 (Reuters) - A plan U.S. asset Blackrock has put forward to salvage troubled Italian lender Carige includes a cash call of 700 million euros ($790.93 million) or more, two Italian newspapers reported on Thursday.

The amount is higher than the 630 million euros the Genoa-based bank has said it needs after reporting a 2018 loss of 273 million euros.

Carige was placed under special administration at the start of the year after the Malacalza family, its top investor, blocked a planned capital raising, derailing an industry-financed rescue plan.