UPDATE 1-Blackrock's plan for Italy's Carige sees higher cash call - sources

MILAN, April 18 (Reuters) - A plan U.S. asset manager Blackrock has put forward to salvage troubled Italian lender Carige could include a cash call of at least 700 million euros ($790.93 million), two sources familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

The amount is higher than the 630 million euros the Genoa-based bank said it needed after reporting a 2018 loss of 273 million euros.

Carige was placed under special administration at the start of the year after the Malacalza family, its top investor, blocked a planned capital raising, derailing an industry-financed rescue plan.

$1 = 0.8850 euros

