Italy's Credem has no M&A dossier currently on the table - GM

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Italy’s Credem has no acquisition in sight and would consider potential merger opportunities only if they met the bank’s goals, General Manager Nazzareno Gregori told an analyst call.

“Our 2019 plans do not include M&A,” he said. “We have no dossier currently on the table. Obviously we would evaluate any opportunities aligned with our goals.”

The special administrators that have taken over management of Banca Carige are looking for a buyer, but Credem has traditionally shunned acquisitions of troubled peers. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Valentina Za)