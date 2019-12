SAO PAULO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian wholesale bank Itau BBA expects share offering and fixed income issuance to grow over the next year, mainly fueled by a rebound in the country’s economy, Chief Executive Caio Ibrahim David told journalists on Tuesday.

The bank expects equity volumes to rise 20% from this year, adding that fixed income issuance is likely to grow 15%. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Christian Plumb)