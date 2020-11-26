Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Financials

Brazil's Itau Unibanco approves spinning off stake in brokerage XP

By Reuters Staff

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The board of Itau Unibanco Holding SA approved on Thursday spinning off its stake in brokerage XP Inc into a separate company, the Brazilian bank said in a securities filing.

The bank had previously said it was considering spinning off roughly 90% of its 46% stake in XP. In the Thursday filing, it said the spun-off company would represent a 41.05% stake in the brokerage.

Reporting by Gram Slattery, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien

