Brazil's Itau Unibanco approves spinning off stake in brokerage XP

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The board of Itau Unibanco Holding SA approved on Thursday spinning off its stake in brokerage XP Inc into a separate company, the Brazilian bank said in a securities filing.

The bank had previously said it was considering spinning off roughly 90% of its 46% stake in XP. In the Thursday filing, it said the spun-off company would represent a 41.05% stake in the brokerage.