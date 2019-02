SAO PAULO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest private lender Itaú Unibanco Holding SA roughly hit analysts’ consensus estimate for fourth quarter profit on Monday, as loan-loss expenses declined.

Itau’s recurring net income rose 3.1 percent to 6.478 billion reais ($1.76 billion) from the same period a year earlier, compared with a Refinitiv consensus of 6.615 billion reais. ($1 = 3.6707 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)