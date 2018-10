SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest private lender Itaú Unibanco Holding SA is likely to keep hiring in 2019 to increase sales of insurance policies and credit card reader machines, Chief Executive Candido Bracher said on Tuesday.

Still, non-interest expenses should continue to grow below inflation due to efficiency gains in other business lines, Bracher added in a conference call with journalists. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)