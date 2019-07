SAO PAULO, July 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest private-sector lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA on Monday reported a 10.2% gain in second-quarter recurring profit to 7.034 billion reais ($1.86 billion), helped by loan book growth and trading gains.

Itau’s recurring net income, which excludes one-time items, was roughly in line with analysts’ estimate of 6.977 billion reais, according to a Refinitiv consensus estimate.