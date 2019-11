SAO PAULO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Brazil’s biggest private-sector lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA posted on Monday a 10.9% gain in third quarter recurring net income, as loan growth offset higher provisions.

Recurring net income, which excludes one-time items, came in at 7.165 billion reais ($1.78 billion) in the third quarter, in line with a Refinitiv analysts’ consensus estimate. The bank’s return on equity came in at 23.5%. ($1 = 4.0152 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Sandra Maler)