SAO PAULO, July 31 (Reuters) - Itaú Unibanco Chief Executive Officer Candido Bracher said in a conference call with analysts on Tuesday that the bank is still on track to hit its goal for loan book growth and expenses, in spite of Brazil’s slow economic recovery.

Bracher also said that expenses at Brazil’s largest private lender are likely to continue growing below the inflation rate, reverting from a faster rise in the second quarter.