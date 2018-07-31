UPDATE 1-Brazil's Itaú Unibanco shares down after profit estimate miss

(Adds share move)

By Carolina Mandl

SAO PAULO, July 31 (Reuters) - Shares in Itaú Unibanco Holding SA fell on Tuesday after Brazil’s largest private lender missed analysts’ quarterly profit estimates.

Itaú reported on Tuesday recurring net income of 6.382 billion reais ($1.70 billion) in the second quarter, 1.5 percent below a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of 6.481 billion reais, due to higher operating expenses and lower trading book gains.

“All-in, a decent, but mostly uneventful quarter for Itaú,” analysts at BTG Pactual said in a note to clients.

Itaú’s preferred shares fell 3.7 percent to 42.02 reais. It was among the largest decliners on Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa stock index.

In a conference call with analysts on Tuesday, Itaú Unibanco Chief Executive Officer Candido Bracher said the bank is still on track to hit its goal for loan book growth and expenses, in spite of Brazil’s slow economic recovery.

Bracher also said expenses at Brazil’s largest private lender are likely to continue growing below the inflation rate, reverting from a faster rise in the second quarter.