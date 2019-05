SAO PAULO, May 13 (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest private-sector lender, Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, will by the third quarter launch an instant payments platform that uses QR codes and an in-house messaging service, the bank said on Monday.

Itau’s new platform, called Iti, will work through an app, available to both clients and non-clients of the bank. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jonathan Oatis)