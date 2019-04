SAO PAULO, April 17 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Itaú Unibanco Holding SA said in a statement on Wednesday that it will advance cash for small- and medium-sized merchants without charging interest rates.

Rede, Itaú’s card processor, will pay merchants in two days, compared with the usual 30 days, in a move that is likely to increase competition in the sector. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)