SAO PAULO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian bank Itau Unibanco Holding SA’s loan book is expected to grow along riskier lines of credit, although the company’s fundamental risk appetite remains unchanged, Chief Executive Candido Bracher said on Tuesday.

Itau’s shares fell 3 percent in early trading on Tuesday, reacting to loan growth guidance from the company that analysts consider to be less aggressive than its peers. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl)