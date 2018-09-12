FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2018 / 6:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil's Itaú Unibanco CEO Bracher cites regulatory challenges

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The chief executive officer of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA said on Wednesday that the bank faces a more challenging regulatory environment than in the past, particularly in areas where financial start-ups are doing business.

In a conference with investors, CEO Candido Bracher said fintechs are exposing banks’ inefficiencies in areas such as credit cards by being able to charge lower rates and offer higher-quality services. As an example, Bracher cited some caps on card transactions that Brazil’s central bank has imposed. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Leslie Adler)

