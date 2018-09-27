FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2018 / 11:28 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Brazil's Itau Unibanco names new head of wholesale banking, CFO

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s biggest private lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA named Caio Ibrahim David as its wholesale banking chief to replace Eduardo Vassimon, who has reached retirement age, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

The bank also named Milton Maluhy, head of its Chilean corporate banking branch Itau CorpBanca, to become its chief finance and risk officer, the position vacated by David. The changes are set to take effect in January 2019. (Reporting by Jake Spring, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

