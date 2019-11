Brazil's Itau to invest $251 million in power co Equatorial

SAO PAULO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest private lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA has reached an agreement with power company Equatorial Energia SA to invest 1 billion reais ($251.16 million) in a subsidiary, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Equatorial said Itau will acquire a 9.9% stake in its subsidiary Equatorial Distribuição, which controls utility companies Cemar and Celpa, through a capital increase. ($1 = 3.9816 reais) (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Carolina Mandl; editing by David Evans)