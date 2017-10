SAO PAULO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil’s No. 1 bank, has named Alexsandro Broedel Lopes as its new head of investors relations.

According to a Friday securities filing, Lopes will replace Marcelo Kopel, who will continue to work for the bank as head of its cards and vehicles division. (Reporting by Ana Mano)