SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Itaú Unibanco Holding SA may further cut loan-loss provisions as the economy recovers, potentially offseting the effect of lower interest rates on its loan book, the bank’s chief executive officer said on Tuesday.

Itaú’s coverage ratio, a gauge of its ability to absorb potential loan-losses, rose to the highest level in at least two years in the third quarter. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)