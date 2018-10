SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian largest private lender Itaú Unibanco Holding SA may pursue loans with a higher risk of defaults in the near future as a way to boost the bank’s loan book, Chief Executive Candido Bracher said on Tuesday in a conference call.

Bracher told analysts that a proposal to increase loan risk appetite will be submitted to the bank’s board, without specifying when it could be implemented. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)