SAO PAULO, May 1 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Itaú Unibanco Holding SA slightly beat analysts’ average estimate for recurring net income in the first quarter as loan-loss expenses declined.

Brazil’s largest private lender reported on Tuesday a recurring net income of 6.419 billion reais ($1.83 billion), 0.9 percent above the Reuters consensus estimate and 3.9 percent higher than a year earlier.