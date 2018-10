SAO PAULO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest private lender Itaú Unibanco Holding SA on Monday missed analysts’ consensus estimate for the third quarter amid lower gains with trading.

Recurring net income of 6.454 billion reais was almost 2 percent below the Refinitiv consensus of 6.585 billion reais, but 3.2 percent higher from a year earlier. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chris Reese)