SAO PAULO, May 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest private-sector lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA posted a first-quarter recurring profit of 6.87 billion reais ($1.73 billion) on Thursday, up 7.1 percent from the same period one year earlier.

Itau’s recurring net income roughly met analysts’ forecast of 6.81 billion reais, according to a Refinitiv consensus estimate. ($1=3.9665 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl, editing by G Crosse)