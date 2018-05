SAO PAULO, May 2 (Reuters) - Shares in Itaú Unibanco Holding SA plummeted 3.2 percent this morning after Brazil’s largest private lender released in-line results on Tuesday amid a sluggish recovery in the Brazilian economy.

Itaú CEO’s Candido Bracher said in a call with analysts on Wednesday that corporate credit demand is not expected to increase in 2018, in spite of a pickup in loans to individuals. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl)