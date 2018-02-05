UPDATE 1-Brazil's Itaú Unibanco beats estimates as loan-loss expenses decline

(Adds details throughout)

SAO PAULO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Itaú Unibanco Holding SA slightly beat recurring net income consensus as loan-loss expenses declined from the same period a year earlier, off-setting lower interest income.

Net income excluding one-off items totaled 6.280 billion reais ($1.92 billion), Itaú Unibanco said on Monday in a securities filing, slightly higher than analysts’ consensus of 6.243 billion reais.

As interest rates hit all-time lows in Brazil, Itaú’s recurring interest income was down 11.2 percent in comparison with the fourth quarter of 2016.

Itaú, Brazil’s largest private lender, saw its loan book grow 3.2 percent in the fourth quarter and reach 593.712 billion reais, excluding the effect of the acquisition of Citigroup Inc.’s Brazilian retail unit.

Including the acquisition, Itaú’s total loan book reached 600 billion reais, up 4.3 percent on the fourth quarter.

Default rates above 90 days fell to 3 percent, 0.2 percentage point below the ratio on the previous quarter. ($1 = 3.2627 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Sandra Maler)