Brazil lender Itaú Unibanco loses appeal disputing $700 million tax bill -report

June 6 (Reuters) - A Brazilian tax body has rejected an appeal by the country’s largest private lender Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, disputing a 2.7 billion reais ($710 million) tax bill, a newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Brazil’s Fiscal Resources Appeals Council, known as the Carf, has rejected the appeal, stemming from the 2008 tie-up of Itaú and Unibanco, on technical grounds, financial newspaper Valor Economico said.

The technical issue related to the inclusion of certain previous tax dispute cases that the bank cited in its appeal, the paper said.

Representatives for Itaú Unibanco did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday morning.