FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
June 6, 2018 / 12:18 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Brazil lender Itaú Unibanco loses appeal disputing $700 million tax bill -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - A Brazilian tax body has rejected an appeal by the country’s largest private lender Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, disputing a 2.7 billion reais ($710 million) tax bill, a newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Brazil’s Fiscal Resources Appeals Council, known as the Carf, has rejected the appeal, stemming from the 2008 tie-up of Itaú and Unibanco, on technical grounds, financial newspaper Valor Economico said.

The technical issue related to the inclusion of certain previous tax dispute cases that the bank cited in its appeal, the paper said.

Representatives for Itaú Unibanco did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday morning.

$1 = 3.8049 reais Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.