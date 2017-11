SAO PAULO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Investimentos Itaú SA, known as Itausa, reported consolidated net profit of 6.525 billion reais ($2.01 billion) in first nine months of 2017, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

Consolidated net profit in the third quarter was 2.4 billion reais, the company said. Itausa has business interests spanning the banking, consumer goods and chemical industries in Brazil.