FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 days ago
India's ITC Ltd Q1 profit rises 7.4 pct, misses estimates
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 27, 2017 / 1:28 PM / 20 days ago

India's ITC Ltd Q1 profit rises 7.4 pct, misses estimates

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Cigarettes-to-biscuits maker ITC Ltd reported a 7.4 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales from its cigarettes segment.

Profit rose to 25.61 billion rupees ($399.47 million) in its first quarter ended June 30, from 23.85 billion rupees a year earlier, India's biggest cigarettes maker said on Thursday. bit.ly/2ePSVDp

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a profit of 25.81 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue from operations rose about 4 percent to 138 billion rupees, while revenue from its cigarettes segment grew 6.6 percent.

$1 = 64.1100 Indian rupees Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.