FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's ITC Q2 profit rises about 6 pct
Sections
Featured
U.S. study links marijuana use to more intercourse
Health
U.S. study links marijuana use to more intercourse
Cloud computing drives massive growth for big U.S. tech firms
Technology
Cloud computing drives massive growth for big U.S. tech firms
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
Cyber Risk
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 27, 2017 / 9:36 AM / in an hour

India's ITC Q2 profit rises about 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - India’s biggest cigarette maker ITC Ltd posted a nearly 6 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, helped by lower costs.

Profit rose to 26.40 billion rupees ($406.03 million) in the second quarter ended Sept. 30, from 25 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said. bit.ly/2lmhURC

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 26.44 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.

The company, which also makes Sunfeast biscuits and Classmate stationery, said its expenses for the quarter fell about 39 percent to 63.14 billion rupees.

$1 = 65.0200 Indian rupees Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.