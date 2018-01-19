FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2018 / 7:32 AM / in an hour

India's ITC Q3 profit rises 17 pct; beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - ITC Ltd, India’s biggest cigarette maker, posted a 16.8 percent rise in its third-quarter profit on Friday, helped by a one-time gain.

The company, which also makes consumer goods ranging from biscuits to skincare products, said its profit rose to 30.90 billion rupees ($484.53 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from 26.47 billion rupees a year ago. bit.ly/2FSdIiH

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 28.32 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.

The company reported a gain of 4.13 billion rupees on account of entry tax in the state of Tamil Nadu that was written back in the quarter. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)

