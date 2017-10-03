FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's ITE sees higher full-year revenue
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 3, 2017 / 6:27 AM / in 17 days

UK's ITE sees higher full-year revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Exhibition organiser ITE Group Plc said it expects to report higher full-year revenue as the company’s strategy to focus on core market leading events paid off.

Revenues for 2017 are expected to be about 151 million pounds ($200.06 million), about 13 percent higher than last year, ITE said.

The company announced a three-year turnaround strategy in May to focus on core market leading events as it tries to offset the cancellation of smaller, non-core, low-yielding events.

ITE said it expects revenue, on a like-for-like basis, to be about 3 percent ahead of last year.

The company, which said its fourth quarter traded in line with management’s expectations, also added that it has booked revenue of about 79 million pounds for 2018. ($1 = 0.7548 pounds) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.