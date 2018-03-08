FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Apparel & Accessories
March 8, 2018 / 11:22 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Italian textile machinery maker Itema files request for Milan IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 8 (Reuters) - Italian textile machinery maker Itema has filed a request to list its shares on the Milan stock exchange after shareholders approved the initial public offering plan last month, the company said on Thursday.

The shareholders also approved a capital increase related to the listing, it added.

In 2017 Itema, based in the northern Italian province of Bergamo, posted revenues of 300 million euros ($371.2 million).

$1 = 0.8082 euros Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.