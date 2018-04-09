FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Apparel & Accessories
April 9, 2018 / 7:49 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Italian textile machinery maker Itema plans to go public by end-June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 9 (Reuters) - Italian textile machinery maker Itema said on Monday it planned to list its shares on the Milan stock exchange in the first half of the year in an initial public offering reserved to institutional investors.

The group, which posted sales of 306 million euros last year, will offer at least 35 percent of its capital in the IPO, including an overallocation option.

Itema will offer both existing shares owned by its current shareholders as well as new shares which will be equivalent to 23.8 percent of the company’s capital after the cash call. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.