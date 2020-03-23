Company News
Intra-Cellular prices schizophrenia drug at $1,320 per month

March 23 (Reuters) - Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc said on Monday its lead drug to treat schizophrenia was now available at U.S. pharmacies for a list price of $1,320 a month.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in December approved the drug, Caplyta, as a once-daily dose of 42 mg, which had shown to regulate three neurotransmitter systems linked to severe mental illnesses.

Existing anti-psychotic drugs in the U.S. market include Rexulti from Danish drugmaker H. Lundbeck A/S and Japan’s Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Vraylar from Allergan Plc, and Johnson & Johnson’s Invega.

The list price for drugs is not necessarily what patients actually pay, as “out-of-pocket” costs vary based on the duration of the treatment and individual healthcare plans. (Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

