Intra-Cellular drug fails one of two bipolar depression studies

July 8 (Reuters) - Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc said on Monday its experimental treatment failed to meet the main goal of one of two studies in patients with major depressive episodes associated with bipolar disorder.

The treatment, lumateperone, which is being studied as a monotherapy for the condition, failed to show statistically significant improvement in the disease condition compared to placebo in its second late-stage trial, the company said. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)