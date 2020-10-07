ITV CEO says BritBox streaming platform is "on plan"

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - British broadcaster ITV said its BritBox streaming platform, a collaboration with the BBC and other public service broadcasters, was performing to plan.

“(BritBox) is working, it is on plan, it could be far more ambitious actually if we collaborated further,” ITV Chief Executive Carolyn McCall said in an Ofcom “Small Screen: Big Debate” on Wednesday.

BritBox said on Wednesday that new subscribers increased ten-fold compared to the average daily rate at the weekend after satirical show “Spitting image” launched on the platform on Saturday.

ITV has not released subscriber numbers for the service, which launched in November 2019. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)