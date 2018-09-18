ITV CEO declines comment on possible interest in Endemol Shine

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The chief executive of ITV , Britain’s biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, declined to comment on the company’s interest in buying Dutch production company Endemol Shine, but said it would take a disciplined approach to any deals.

ITV Chief Executive Carolyn McCall told the Royal Television Society London Conference on Tuesday that her focus was on consolidating its studios business, the production arm it has built up through a string of acquisitions.

The Sunday Times reported that ITV has entered the bidding for Endemol Shine, the production company that makes “Big Brother” and “Masterchef” which has been put up for sale by owners private equity firm Apollo and Twenty-First Century Fox .

Endemol Shine, has been valued at between $2 billion to $4 billion, according to reports. (Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by Sarah Young)