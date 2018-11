LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - British broadcaster ITV on Monday named Chris Kennedy, currently chief finance officer of Micro Focus International, as its new finance chief with effect from Feb. 1 next year.

Kennedy will succeed Ian Griffiths who is retiring.

Before joining Micro Focus Kennedy was CFO at airline easyJet, which is also the previous employee of ITV’s chief executive Carolyn McCall. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)