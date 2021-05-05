British broadcaster ITV says ad revenue is rebounding

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - ITV said its advertising revenue was rebounding from the COVID-19 hit last year, with April up 68%, May expected to be up about 85% and June up between 85% and 90%, boosted by the Euros soccer tournament and the return of “Love Island”.

The British broadcaster said in a trading update on Wednesday that it expected total ad revenue for the first half to up around 26% on 2020, despite pandemic restrictions being in place for nearly all of the period.